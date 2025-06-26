Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 168,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Balefire LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $785,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 90,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 872,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

