Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.41.

Read Our Latest Report on VZ

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $329,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,071.04. The trade was a 28.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.