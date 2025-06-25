Wealthquest Corp Acquires Shares of 3,564 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Zillow Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Zillow Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Barrier Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrier Capital Management LLC now owns 111,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $67,887.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,595.90. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $477,802.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,306.62. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688 in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -201.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

