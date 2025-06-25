Wealthquest Corp Buys New Shares in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 5,158.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 71,186 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vontier Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

