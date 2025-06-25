EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Raised by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $171,193,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after buying an additional 1,272,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.46.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Stephens started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

