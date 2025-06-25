Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $293,111,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $428.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $424.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

