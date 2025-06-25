Bessemer Group Inc. Has $131.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,008 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares MBS ETF worth $131,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after buying an additional 1,826,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after buying an additional 17,056,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,664,000 after buying an additional 1,336,608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.