Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $17.35. Sysmex shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 6,441 shares.

Sysmex Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $958.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.22 million. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.