Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $97,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 775,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 145,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 41,563 shares during the period.

HYT stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

