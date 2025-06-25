Saxony Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Saxony Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after buying an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after buying an additional 287,960 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,613,716.87. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,060 shares of company stock worth $87,750,868. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $485.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.54. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $494.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.45 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

