Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Up 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.70 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 51.49 ($0.70). Approximately 611,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 203,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.62).
Sanderson Design Group Stock Up 13.2%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.
Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 3.92 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Design Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Design Group plc will post 8.8596491 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sanderson Design Group
Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products.
The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all.
