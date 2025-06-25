Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 950.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49. The firm has a market cap of $278.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

