Resideo Technologies (REZI) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “PROTECTION – SFTY” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Resideo Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Resideo Technologies has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resideo Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 8.83, indicating that their average stock price is 783% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Resideo Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resideo Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Resideo Technologies Competitors 342 642 1056 62 2.40

Profitability

Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies have a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Resideo Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resideo Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Resideo Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies 1.09% 11.45% 4.02% Resideo Technologies Competitors -27.92% -107.74% -10.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resideo Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies $6.76 billion $116.00 million 69.55 Resideo Technologies Competitors $1.23 billion $110.42 million 43.79

Resideo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Resideo Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Resideo Technologies beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. The Products and Solutions segment provides temperature and humidity control, thermal and combustion solutions, water and indoor air quality solutions, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand as well as Resideo, Braukmann, First Alert, and BRK brands. The ADI Global Distribution segment engages in the distribution of security, fire, access control, and video products; and participates in the broader related markets of smart home, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, data communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products. The company sells its products and services through a network of professional contractors, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as retail and online merchants. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.