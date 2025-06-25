Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Remark shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 88,522 shares changing hands.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Remark in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
