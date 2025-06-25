IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $530.74 and last traded at $530.50, with a volume of 386993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $524.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $491.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.74, for a total value of $537,372.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,599.88. This represents a 79.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $16,504,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

