Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.