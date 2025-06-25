Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

