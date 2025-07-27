Insider Selling: BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 50,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,041,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,927.75. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $2.38 on Friday. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum raised BuzzFeed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BuzzFeed by 1,615.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in BuzzFeed by 222.2% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Featured Articles

