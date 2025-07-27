Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Director Sells $42,965.52 in Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) Director Sheldon Brickman sold 15,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $42,965.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,755.90. This represents a 23.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 6.5%

NASDAQ:RELI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reliance Global Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

