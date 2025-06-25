Ledyard National Bank Has $353,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,255,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,378,000 after purchasing an additional 851,586 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 376,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

