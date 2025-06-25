iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 48,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 429,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,803,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

