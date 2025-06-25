Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $942,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,932 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,001,000 after buying an additional 934,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,383,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500,684 shares during the last quarter.

XMMO opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

