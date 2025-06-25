iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.68.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

