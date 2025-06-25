Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VOOV opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.79. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $199.72. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.