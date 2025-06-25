Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of VOOV opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.79. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $199.72. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
