Embree Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Embree Financial Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,421,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,762,000 after buying an additional 1,436,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,654,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 535.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 527,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 444,805 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,327,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

