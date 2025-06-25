Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 173 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.