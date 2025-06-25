Barry Sloane Purchases 2,000 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $20,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,493,549.01. This represents a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $112,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,100.00.

NewtekOne Trading Up 1.8%

NewtekOne stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $286.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NewtekOne by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NewtekOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

