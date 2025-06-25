Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 18.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after buying an additional 55,896 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 17.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 11,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The company has a market capitalization of $604.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.