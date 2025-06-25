Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

