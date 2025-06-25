Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 3.17% of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WISE. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WISE opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.86.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

