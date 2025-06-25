Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:XYL opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.68. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

