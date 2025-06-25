Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of GE Vernova worth $44,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Glj Research raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.13.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $511.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $517.25.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

