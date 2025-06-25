YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 878 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

