Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 74 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $38,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,645,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after purchasing an additional 484,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $418.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.72 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

