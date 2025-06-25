Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $26,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,129,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,185,000 after buying an additional 976,909 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,405 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Copart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,353,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,502,000 after acquiring an additional 169,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,534 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,172,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,153,000 after purchasing an additional 408,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

