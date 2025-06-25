YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $609,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 197.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $268.00 target price on Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

Humana Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:HUM opened at $238.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.04%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.