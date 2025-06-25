Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 172.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $113.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

