Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,882,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57,937 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 418.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 812,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 655,418 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $30,683,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS POCT opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $819.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.