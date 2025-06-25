HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.83 and its 200 day moving average is $318.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

