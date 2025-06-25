First Pacific Financial Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $499,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 38,220.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Cummins Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:CMI opened at $323.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

