Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,288.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 89,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 88,108 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

