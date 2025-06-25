SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is FFG Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FFG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 9.5% of FFG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FFG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $306.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $212.12 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.40 and a 200 day moving average of $278.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

