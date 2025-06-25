S.A. Mason LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

