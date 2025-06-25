Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $209,802,025 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,279.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,282.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,163.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,016.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

