waypoint wealth counsel Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

waypoint wealth counsel reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of waypoint wealth counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

