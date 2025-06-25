waypoint wealth counsel Has $505,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,711.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.7%

QCOM stock opened at $155.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $211.09. The stock has a market cap of $170.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

