GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $175.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

