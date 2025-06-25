Comparing Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) and Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) and Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Pilgrim’s Pride shares are held by institutional investors. 82.6% of Pilgrim’s Pride shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meat-Tech 3D and Pilgrim’s Pride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A Pilgrim’s Pride 6.72% 36.95% 13.39%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pilgrim’s Pride $17.88 billion 0.62 $1.09 billion $5.07 9.20

This table compares Meat-Tech 3D and Pilgrim’s Pride”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pilgrim’s Pride has higher revenue and earnings than Meat-Tech 3D.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Meat-Tech 3D and Pilgrim’s Pride, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meat-Tech 3D 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pilgrim’s Pride 0 6 1 0 2.14

Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus target price of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Pilgrim’s Pride’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pilgrim’s Pride is more favorable than Meat-Tech 3D.

Summary

Pilgrim’s Pride beats Meat-Tech 3D on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meat-Tech 3D

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, develops cultivated meat production technologies in Israel. The company develops alternative protein manufacturing machines, including three-dimensional printers to produce meat, fish, and seafood analogs; and hybrid cultivated meat technologies to be integrated into production processes, as well as hybrid meat blends, cell lines, growth media, and bioreactors. It also offers premix blends as a plant-based alternative for meat and seafood under the SHMeat and SHFish brand names. In addition, the company provides consulting and implementation services. It serves food processing and retail companies; and cultivated meat producers. Steakholder Foods Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A. Pilgrim and Aubrey Pilgrim on October 2, 1946, and is headquartered in Greeley, CO.

