Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 207 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

CHKP stock opened at $219.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.88 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

