Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 268.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,560 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,217 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

